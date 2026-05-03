Disruption on TEL extends to entire 27-station stretch from Woodlands North to Bayshore: SMRT

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File photo of Orchard TEL station. SMRT advised commuters to take alternative MRT lines, or switch to free bus services between the affected stations.

SINGAPORE – Train services along the entire 27-station stretch between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) are not available on the morning of May 3.

In an X post at 7.47am , train operator SMRT said there was a major delay on the TEL, with no services along a five-station stretch between Caldecott and Orchard stations. It advised commuters to take alternative MRT lines, or switch to free bus services between the affected stations.

In an update at 8.14am , the Land Transport Authority’s MyTransport site showed the delay extending to the entire TEL between Woodlands North and Bayshore stations in both directions. It added that free bus services were available between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations.

It first showed a minor delay affecting services between two stations, Stevens and Caldecott, at about 5.53am. Later, at 7.35am, SMRT announced a minor delay was affecting the entire TEL in both directions between Woodlands North and Bayshore station s.

Replying to a comment on its Facebook post informing the public of the delay, SMRT said: “We are sorry if you are affected by the delay. Our engineers are resolving the fault as soon as possible.”