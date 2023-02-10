No more long-term pass cards from Feb 27, only digital passes in use: ICA

From Feb 27, only digital passes will be issued by the ICA for long-term visit, student’s, and dependant’s passes. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fatimah Mujibah
Updated
30 min ago
Published
41 min ago

SINGAPORE - Long-term pass (LTP) cards that can be held and tucked into a wallet will no longer be in use from Feb 27, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Friday.

From Feb 27, only digital passes will be issued by the ICA for long-term visit, student’s, and dependant’s passes. The dependent’s pass is granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development. Physical LTP passes that were issued before Feb 27 will remain valid till they expire or are cancelled.

LTP holders will be able to access their digital LTP through the MyICA mobile app, MyICA e-Service on the ICA website (ica.gov.sg), or FileSG, a document-storing platform.

Those who have a Singpass account can also view their LTP on the Singpass app. Those who do not have a Singpass account can also log in using their foreign identification number (FIN), date of birth, and unique transaction ID sent to them in the email informing them that their digital LTP is ready for use.

They will also be required to provide a one-time password sent to their mobile number before they can access their digital LTPs.

ICA has alerted public agencies, schools and foreign missions to the change.

With the digitisation, there will be less need to visit ICA, as applications for the passes can be done online. There will also be no risk of losing or damaging the card.

Additionally, the pass can be downloaded in two formats – a portable document format (PDF) and OpenAttestation,a platform for verifiable documents.

LTP holders who need help to access or download their digital pass may submit an online feedback form (ica.gov.sg/feedbackform) via ICA’s website, failing which they may visit the ICA building on level four for assistance, ICA said.

