No more access control, interim fencing at 10 markets

Safe distancing measures were eased at 10 markets this month, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

Following this, shopper access is no longer controlled and interim fencing has been removed.

Measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 were introduced at 39 markets in Singapore during the circuit breaker period in April.

They were meant to restrict the number of patrons in each market.

As the market at Block 85 Bedok North Street 4 was undergoing repair and redecoration works, access control and interim fencing were put in place when it reopened in June.

Restrictions were lifted this month at markets located at Block 115 Bukit Merah View and Block 137 Tampines Street 11, as well as the Tiong Bahru Market, among others.

While queues were occasionally seen outside the markets, especially on weekends, they were deemed to be short and manageable, said the agency.

NEA added that access control and interim fencing had also been removed at 10 other markets earlier in June, including Beo Crescent Market, Bukit Timah Market and Tanglin Halt Market.

In September, access restrictions to four popular markets were eased. When visiting on weekends, patrons are no longer subjected to the even/odd day entry requirement based on the last digit of their identity card number.

The four markets are: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Road, the market at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and the one at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

However, interim fencing and access control will remain in place at 20 markets, including the four most popular ones. Other markets where these restrictions remain include markets at Block 4A Eunos Crescent and Block 341 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

CONTINUOUS MONITORING We still observe relatively long queues when these markets reach their stipulated allowable capacities, and will continue to monitor the situation on the ground. NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY, on the 20 markets where safe distancing measures remain in place.

"We still observe relatively long queues when these markets reach their stipulated allowable capacities, and will continue to monitor the situation on the ground," said the agency.

It added that it will continue to review these arrangements, taking into account the crowd size and the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.