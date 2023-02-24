No monopoly on good ideas in Parliament, but some gaps and questions remain

After covering Parliament for some time, I’ve come to realise it can sometimes seem to be a case of “he said, she said”, when it comes to who seeded an idea that eventually became policy. When someone claims credit for a good idea, others may disagree.

On the second day of the Budget debate on Thursday, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) said he had suggested in 2022 that the Government beef up the goods and services tax voucher (GSTV) scheme. He had argued then that the duration of offsets would be eroded by inflation.

That’s fair enough, if one assumes the offsets are immutable.

But I’m not so sure about his assertion that the latest Budget announcement to increase the permanent voucher scheme, “restores the Government’s original promise” of the number of offset years – given that the promise was never broken to begin with.

It had already been announced in Budget 2022 that the permanent GSTV scheme would be enhanced to provide continuing offsets for the GST expenses of lower- to middle-income households, and most retiree households, beyond the transitional period covered by the Assurance Package.

The Government never closed the door on future enhancements.

Take this quote from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament in July 2022: “We will continue to assess the adequacy of the Assurance Package as the inflationary outlook evolves. If need be, we will further enhance the Assurance Package to uphold our commitment.”

In October 2022, in conjunction with the announcement of an additional $1.5 billion support package, Mr Wong also said there would be an update to the Assurance Package to take into account higher than expected inflation.

Well, that has come to pass, with various payouts upped in this year’s Budget.

Ditto for the wealth and sin taxes Associate Professor Lim proposed as alternative revenue levers in his speech on the 2022 Budget statement, which he mentioned again on Thursday.

It’s not just opposition politicians who have made such proposals in the past.

In 2020, for example, Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) had asked if the Government would consider introducing wealth taxes and bringing back the once-removed estate duty, as a better way to raise revenue to deal with rising expenditures such as healthcare costs and build a fairer society.

She had also highlighted Singapore’s other advantages, such as the rule of law and stability, that would grant wealthy individuals peace of mind even if wealth taxes were introduced.

But leaving aside the issue of who is the first mover – and without downplaying the hot-button topics of employment, business needs, climate change, and housing – some members raised issues that may be less high-profile but no less vexing.