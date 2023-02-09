No masks on public transport, free vaccines: 6 things you need to know as S’pore lifts Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - From Feb 13, commuters will no longer need to wear masks when taking public transport as community regulations are progressively lifted.

This was among changes to measures the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 announced on Thursday.

This comes more than three years after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23, 2020.

Here are the things you need to know about the changes:

1. No masks required on public transport