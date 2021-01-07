No long queues for bak kwa this time - just order online

For the first time in Lim Chee Guan's history, there will not be any long or overnight queues outside its bak kwa outlets this Chinese New Year season.

Since yesterday, customers can place orders on its website, limcheeguan.com.sg, for all barbecued items to be delivered from Jan 13 to Feb 9.

Lim Chee Guan director Rod Lim, 69, told The New Paper: "Over the years, we have witnessed our customers' persistence to stand in long lines... (It) has fostered friendships among our customers and staff. For many, this has become an annual tradition."

But with Covid-19 safety measures in place, Mr Lim said "we have no choice but to let go of this tradition for the safety of our customers and staff".

The decision to go online was reached after "many meetings and discussions with outlet staff", he added. "The well-being of our customers and our staff is our top priority," said Mr Lim.

Therefore, there will be no walk-in sales of barbecued products from Jan 20 to Feb 9.

With Lim Chee Guan working with a few firms to provide contactless door-to-door deliveries, online customers can select their preferred dates of delivery.

Delivery costs are $15 for orders below 8kg, and $8 for orders between 8kg and 15kg. It is free for orders above 15kg.

As to whether prices will go up as Chinese New Year draws closer - as in previous years - a spokesman said: "It depends on the cost of the ingredients, which may fluctuate. However, we will try our best to maintain the prices."

She added: "We sincerely urge our customers to purchase directly from us. We are not liable for any products that are not ordered from our website."