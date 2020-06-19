No kite, drone flying on some days ahead of NDP

With the National Day Parade (NDP) drawing near, flying of kites and drones over much of Singapore will be banned on selected days in June, July and August unless authorised.

In previous years, the restricted areas were mostly centred around the Padang, Marina Bay and parts of Bukit Merah.

This year, the no-fly zone has been extended to the heartland, where part of the parade will take place. This follows the decision to hold a more decentralised NDP this year due to Covid-19.

A map shared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the NDP2020 executive committee yesterday shows that areas from Tuas to Woodlands and Sembawang, as well as from Ang Mo Kio to Bedok, are included in this year's no-fly zone.

This makes the restricted area much bigger than in the past.

No announcements have been made about what the public can expect in terms of performances in the heartland this year.

Details will be released at a later date.

Each year, the authorities impose temporary restrictions during selected days over a certain area to ensure public safety and protect low-flying aircraft that are participating in NDP performances.

During the specified time periods, all unauthorised aerial activities, including kite flying, hoisting of captive balloons and the flying of unmanned aircraft, into and within the established area is prohibited.

Those who flout the rule can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence under the Air Navigation Order. The maximum fine is doubled for the second offence, with a jail term of up to 15 months also possible for repeat offenders.

No-fly zone dates and times

This year, no-fly zone restrictions will take effect during the following times: •June 25: 8.55am-11.30am •July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25: 8.55am-11.30am •Aug 1, Aug 9, Aug 10: 8.55am-11.30am

They may also be charged under the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2020. This carries a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both for the first offence.

Clement Yong