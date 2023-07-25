No injuries reported after power disruption at Universal Studios Singapore on Monday

SINGAPORE – Visitors to Universal Studios Singapore on Monday had their day turned upside down following a power disruption at the theme park, with some visitors reportedly stuck on stalled rides.

Some disappointed visitors have complained on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu that many of the rides, including the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure ride and the Transformers ride, were unavailable after 2pm.

One user said she was stuck on the Revenge of the Mummy roller-coaster ride.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that some visitors were stuck on the roller coaster for about 30 minutes, citing a social media post.

Some netizens said on Xiaohongshu that the rides that remained operational were largely catered for children, and some had a waiting time of 100 minutes.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that according to the Universal Studios Singapore mobile app, only four attractions, including Canopy Flyer and Shrek 4-D Adventure, were operating normally as at 2.51pm on Monday.

Responding to queries, a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesman said that the theme park experienced a power shortage at about 2pm on Monday due to a glitch in its electricity provider’s system, without elaborating on the duration of the shortage.

“We quickly and safely helped guests disembark the affected rides and thorough safety checks were completed before the rides progressively resumed,” the spokesman said, adding that there were no injuries.

He said the theme park “extended the operating hours of select offerings” to 8pm to allow guests to continue enjoying their experience at the theme park. The theme park usually operates between 11am and 6pm daily.

“We would like to thank all affected guests for their understanding,” the spokesman added.

According to Shin Min, some visitors were also given tickets to visit the theme park again on another day before Sunday.

RWS did not respond to queries on whether refunds were made.