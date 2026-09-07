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No injuries reported after vegetation fire near Gali Batu Depot in Woodlands

The blaze at Gali Batu Close in Woodlands, just behind Gali Batu Depot, was put out using three water jets on Sept 7.

SINGAPORE – A fire about the size of 5½ football fields broke out in a patch of vegetation near the Gali Batu Depot in Woodlands on Sept 7, with no injuries reported.

In a media reply, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Gali Batu Close at about 6.50pm.

Gali Batu Close sits just behind Gali Batu Depot, which is run by SBS Transit. It is an MRT train depot serving the Downtown Line.

The blaze involved vegetation measuring about 200m by 200m and was put out using three water jets, SCDF said, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Several vegetation fires have been reported in September.

A blaze covering an area nearly a third of a football field broke out at an open grass patch in Bukit Panjang on Sept 3.

It involved vegetation measuring about 30m by 20m and the fire was extinguished with a water jet with no injuries reported.

A day later, a fire broke out at an open grass patch near a heavy vehicle park in Seletar West Road 1.

It involved vegetation measuring about 150m by 50m and was put out using three water jets, with no injuries reported.