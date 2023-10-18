No injuries, damage to equipment after waterspout spotted near Tuas Port construction site: MPA

SINGAPORE – A “tornado” that was spotted in Tuas on Monday morning was a waterspout, say experts.

Dr David Taylor, a professor of geography at the National University of Singapore, said: “It’s a waterspout – a tornado that forms either over water or originates on land and then moves over water.

“Tornadic waterspouts occur around Singapore occasionally, associated with powerful thunderstorms. They are generally no stronger than the weakest tornadoes that form over land and remain land-based.

“As with tornadoes that form and remain over land, they form as a result of spinning air currents tied-up with the instability (wind shear) associated with a thunderstorm.

“Initially, the air spins horizontally within the cloud, parallel with the land/water surface. The spin can become vertical, dropping below the cloud – leading to a tornado.”

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said intense thunderstorms were observed over the sea west of Tuas, near the Tuas Port construction site, between 9am and 10am on Monday.

It added that a waterspout typically lasts about 10 minutes, but larger ones can last for up to an hour. They dissipate rapidly near the coast or when approaching land.

“Moisture from the sea supports the growth of the thunderstorm cloud,” said MSS.

“While waterspouts are usually weaker than tornados, they can pose some risk to people conducting water sports and activities, as well as to small vessels, and can cause objects to be blown about.”