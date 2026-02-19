MHA aware of report that 2 Singaporeans fought in Gaza for IDF, is unable to verify claims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The data details how many Israel Defense Forces service members held dual or multiple nationalities as at March 2025.

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it is aware of a foreign news report stating that two Singaporeans were among those who fought for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the conflict in Gaza.

However, the ministry told The Straits Times: “MHA does not have any substantiated information at this point that any Singaporean is/was fighting as part of the IDF.”

It was responding to queries that ST sent regarding a Feb 11 report published by British investigative journalism outlet Declassified UK.



Declassified UK said that data from the IDF showed that more than “50,000 IDF soldiers with Israeli and at least one other nationality” had taken part in the conflict.

The report indicated that two Singapore passport holders were among them – one Singapore national who was listed as having Israeli citizenship, and another who was listed as holding multiple citizenships.

The report did not specify the roles these purported Singapore citizenship holders held, nor how long they held these roles.

The Declassified UK article, titled “Over 2,000 Britons served for Israel amid Gaza genocide”, said the data was obtained via a freedom of information request to the IDF by Mr Elad Man, a lawyer with Israeli non-governmental organisation Hatzlacha.

The cover page of the Israel Defense Forces’ response to a freedom of information request. Declassified UK’s article did not specify what roles the purported Singapore citizenship holders held. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DECLASSIFIED UK

adding that the largest cohorts come from the United States, Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

The issue came to light when former senior parliamentary secretary for home affairs Amrin Amin, in a Facebook post late on Feb 18, pointed to an Al Jazeera report on the matter and said the development is “concerning and needs clarification”.



He noted: “Under Singapore law, citizens and permanent residents cannot serve in a foreign armed force without proper authorisation.

“The Government has also made clear that Singaporeans should not take up arms in other people’s wars. And there’s also the dual nationality point that Singapore generally does not allow.”



He also expressed confidence that the Singapore authorities would handle the matter thoroughly and fairly.

In March 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, MHA had made it clear that it was illegal for Singaporeans to take up arms for a foreign force .

Those who try to do so can be imprisoned for life, or up to 15 years. They can also be fined.

Under the Singapore Constitution, individuals may hold more than one citizenship if they are below 21 years old. Afterwards, they will have to decide whether to renounce their Singapore citizenship.



The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, 2023, on southern Israel .

According to Palestinian Health Ministry data, Israel’s air and ground assault in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 people since then.

The Straits Times has contacted the Israeli Embassy in Singapore for comment.