No indication of funds flowing into S’pore via charities to support terrorism: Commissioner of Charities

SINGAPORE – While there is no indication of overseas funds flowing into Singapore via the local charity sector to support terrorism-related activities, the Commissioner of Charities (COC) has released a toolkit for charities to avoid being exploited for such purposes.

The toolkit helps charities to identify and mitigate the risk of terrorist financing abuse.

Terrorist financing abuse refers to the exploitation of non-profit groups by terrorists and terrorist groups to raise or move funds, or support terrorism-related operations.

The 2020 Singapore Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment identified non-profit groups here, including charities, to be at risk of such abuse, said the COC’s 2022 annual report, which was released in early December.

COC Desmond Chin told The Sunday Times: “To date, there has been no indication of foreign sources of funding flowing into Singapore via the local charity sector to support domestic terrorism-related activities. There is also no indication of funds raised by these charities being transmitted to fund terrorism-related activities abroad.”

Mr Chin said the abuse of charities for terrorist financing may take various forms, given the diverse nature of the charity sector.

These could include diverting funds for charitable purposes to a terrorist group, leveraging the charities’ activities or facilities to recruit supporters, and carrying out activities to support terrorism-related activities under the guise of legitimate charitable activities.

Mr Chin added: “It is therefore critical for charities to strengthen their governance structure and financial controls, and carry out due diligence checks on their stakeholders such as donors and partners, to ensure the source and use of donated funds are legitimate and lawful.”

The COC office held two training sessions in 2023, and plans to conduct three more sessions in 2024, to help charities understand the principles and best practices in the toolkit.

The toolkit, which was launched earlier in February, can also be found on the Charity Portal, which is the COC website.

In August, 10 individuals were charged in Singapore’s largest money-laundering case, with the value of assets seized or frozen adding up to over $2.8 billion.

In October, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament that some of those arrested had donated to charities here.

She said some of the charities had ring-fenced these donations, while others had lodged police reports and planned to surrender the money to the police.