Public Service Star

MR MOHAMED NOOR MOHAMED YUSOFE

President, Perkamus

Better known by his pen name Yusnor Ef, Mr Mohamed Noor Mohamed Yusofe, 84, has been a stalwart in the Malay entertainment scene since he wrote his first lyrics in 1959.

Since then, the president and co-founder of Perkamus, the Association of Malay Singers, Composers and Professional Musicians, has worn many hats - Malay-language teacher, arts and entertainment historian, author of several books, television producer and playwright.

The songs he has written lyrics to have been sung by top names in entertainment in Singapore and Malaysia, including his mentor, the late P. Ramlee.

In 2011, Cikgu (Malay for teacher), as he is affectionately known, was conferred the Cultural Medallion.

He said: "I hope that succeeding generations of artistes will continue to build upon the achievements of the past so that music and the arts will flourish, because they are important in the development of a positive society."

Eddino Abdul Hadi

PROFESSOR ANG PENG HWA

Vice-President, Consumers Association of Singapore Central Committee

"Knowing that I am part of the Consumers Association of Singapore, working to improve the environment for all consumers in Singapore, has been very meaningful for me," said Professor Ang Peng Hwa of Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information. "I know of many instances where consumers have been able to get redress because of the work at Case. It is rewarding enough. The award is an unexpected bonus."

He has also applied his research in other areas. For example, he researched self-regulation in the media and this has been useful for him as chair of the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore, when working on social media advertising guidelines.

"I hope more Singaporeans will step up to volunteer for organisations like Case. You can't motivate people to do or not do things with money or power; so you will learn creative ways to direct action and behaviour," he said.

Ng Keng Gene

DR SUDHA NAIR

Member, Public Service Commission

As a veteran social worker of more than 30 years, Dr Sudha Nair's work on issues affecting vulnerable children and family violence has helped shape many public policies on social services.

Dr Nair, executive director of Pave, the first family violence specialist centre, was the inaugural winner of the Outstanding Social Worker Award in 1998.

She was appointed to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in 2015. Together with other PSC members, she played a critical role in talent attraction and selection for the public service.

She is also an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers, and a board member of the National University of Singapore, Singapore Indian Development Association and the Housing Board.

Dr Nair said she was very grateful and humbled to receive the award.

"To serve the nation in my various capacities over the years has been an honour which I will always cherish," she added.

Syarafana Shafeeq

Public Administration Medal (Gold)

SAC NG SER SONG

Director, CNB

"The success and good work of the CNB would not have been possible without the sacrifices and dedication of the many CNB officers. I am humbled and grateful to have worked alongside these extraordinary people, fighting relentlessly for the drug-free cause."

MR TAN MENG DUI

Chief executive, HDB

"In the Public Service, we work as a team, with the interests of Singapore and well-being of citizens as our guiding light. The award is a reminder of the many dedicated colleagues I have worked with and their commitment to service and excellence."

Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military)

BG KELVIN FAN

Deputy secretary (policy)-designate, Mindef

"I have three young daughters and my driving force has been to leave a better Singapore for them and their loved ones.

"I am grateful to our pioneers who gave us a dependable SAF and a Singapore we can be proud of. This award is a symbol of the roles we all play in defending our way of life and safeguarding our kids' future."

Public Administration Medal (Silver)

MS MELISSA KHOO

Deputy secretary, Higher Education and Skills, Ministry of Education

"The mission driven work in the public service is often a team effort, and in MOE, the impact we have on nurturing future generations is what inspires us each day.

"This award is also testimony to the energy and dedication of many colleagues whom I have served with over the years, and whom I want to thank."

AC RAFIDAH SUPARMAN

Director, Corporate Communications and Relations, Singapore Prison Service

"As Captains of Lives, we will continue to discharge our duties professionally to strengthen public trust and work closely with community partners and volunteers to rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders to become responsible citizens, for a safer Singapore."

Public Administration Medal (Bronze)

MS MARGARET LEE

Chief nurse of Alexandra Hospital

Ms Lee, 46, who has over 25 years of experience, is recognised for transforming the way nurses deliver care, improving their well-being, advocating partnership with caregivers and Covid-19 leadership.

Initiatives the mother of three has pioneered include nurse-led care models where a nurse coordinates patient care from a multi-disciplinary team.

She received the President's Award for Nurses, the nation's highest accolade for nursing, last year.

She said: "I will continue to champion a more inclusive healthcare system, advancing professional equity to support nurses and other healthcare professionals."

Tay Hong Yi

Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military)

COL MOHAMED FEROZ MOHAMED AKBER

Head, Army Safety Inspectorate

Trained as an infantry officer, Col Feroz has held several key appointments including commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment and commander of the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade. He was also in the executive committee that organised the Army Open House 2022.

He now heads the Army Safety Inspectorate, which aims to prevent safety incidents during operations and training and investigate their causes.

He said: "The credit for this achievement really goes to my family who have supported me in every step of the way, as well as everyone I have had the privilege to serve alongside in my 23 years in the military."

Tay Hong Yi

COL (DR) SHALINI ARULANANDAM

Commander, Military Medicine Institute

Col (Dr) Shalini Arulanandam, 43, was lauded for her exemplary leadership qualities in her SAF career.

She strengthened the SAF's healthcare system by leading multiple reviews of healthcare policies, among other contributions. She was also seconded to the Singapore Civil Defence Force from 2018 to 2020 and was part of the fight against Covid-19.

"This award is a great honour, but also a reminder that I still have a lot more to contribute, in exchange for everything that we take for granted every day in this place we call home," she said.

Tay Hong Yi

Public Service Medal

MR ANDREW KHOO CHIAT JIN

Chairman, Chong Pang IRCC

"In my years of serving with the Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circles (now known as Harmony Circles), I have met many others who are also passionate about championing harmony and unity.

"To me, this award recognises not only my own but our collaborative effort in nurturing a nation where everyone can truly feel at home."

PROFESSOR BRENDA YEOH

Chairman, Heritage Advisory Panel

"I am truly honoured and humbled in receiving the Public Service Medal. As a nation-state and a global city, Singapore is becoming more diverse and mobile. I hope to continue to draw on my research expertise in the field of migration and the city to contribute to the work of strengthening collective identity across peoples and generations, within our neighbourhoods and on the world stage."

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR MOHAMED ALI

Vice-chairman, Religious Rehabilitation Group

"The Malay word 'Bakti' (in the Malay name of the award) does not just mean service but carries the connotation of serving with the highest level of devotion and dedication to each of our causes.

"Therefore, this award should spur us to think of creative and proactive approaches to improve ourselves and our community."

MR GREGORY VIJAYENDRAN, SC

Immediate past president, Law Society of Singapore; partner at law firm Rajah & Tann

"I am grateful to my wife, family, and law firm colleagues for supporting, and the Law Society team for strengthening, my service in leadership.

"Significantly, a strong collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Law, Judiciary, AGC, Singapore Academy of Law, law schools and Law Society was the alchemy to navigate the crossroads of change and overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

"That unity of purpose is vital to surmount our post-Covid-19 challenges."