THE BIG STORY

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been selected as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team by his peers, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister. Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement.

OPINION

The pandemic restrictions on travel for leisure or business have made people re-evaluate and reimagine the reasons why they travel. In Centrestage, poet and photographer Marc Nair says his wish is that as people begin to travel again, they learn to gaze outwards, to see the world with fresh eyes and full hearts.

WORLD

The Russian Defence Ministry said yesterday that the flagship vessel of its Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, was still afloat after a fire set off ammunition explosions onboard. The Ukrainian military said earlier that it had struck the Russian warship. In more fighting, the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in the country's east were being hit by missile strikes.

BUSINESS

The recovery in Singapore's prime office market is gathering steam as optimism over the economy grows and more employees can return to the workplace. Grade A office rents in the Central Business District have continued to rise in the first quarter of this year. Grade A office spaces are the highest quality office space available in Singapore.

LIFE

In a new series called Lady Boss, The Straits Times features lady bosses who have style and business savvy. The series kicks off with sisters Mili Kale, 30, and Maya Kale, 27, who started women's wellness platform Moom Health amid the pandemic. The platform has more than 2,000 subscribers.

SPORT

Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors will take on an unfamiliar role as underdogs when they begin their maiden AFC Champions League campaign in Thailand today. They face Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, South Korea's Daegu and China's Shandong Taishan.