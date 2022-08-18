THE BIG STORY

Aim for 40% of people with disabilities to be employed

Singapore aims to have 40 per cent of working-age people with disabilities employed by 2030. The goal was set out in the Enabling Masterplan 2030 released yesterday. It includes incentives for employers to hire those with disabilities, and recommends a task force to design other employment models for those with disabilities. A1

WORLD

Southern Thailand arson attacks and blasts injure 7

Arson attacks and explosions hit more than a dozen locations in Thailand's deep south yesterday, injuring seven people. The attacks hit places such as convenience stores (left) and petrol stations, and appeared to be part of a low-level conflict that has rumbled in Thailand's three southernmost provinces since 2004. A8

OPINION

Banks under pressure to stop funding coal

The fuel that helped underpin global economic growth is literally adding fuel to the fire of climate change, and the global finance industry is now under pressure to stop funding the burning of coal. The question for banks is: What is the best way to unwind coal exposure without causing more problems? A21

BUSINESS

S'pore exports grew at slower pace in July Singapore's key exports saw slower growth last month as shipments of non-electronic products eased. Still, it marked the 20th straight month of year-on-year Nodx growth. Analysts say the momentum will continue to cool in the coming months as the global economy darkens. B7

SPORT

Youth bowlers bag three gold medals at Asian meet

Despite the lack of overseas competitions owing to the pandemic, Singapore's youth bowlers shone at the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships in Bangkok. They have won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, with more events coming up. Ashley Lok (first on right) attributes their form to a training camp. B18

LIFE

Pop-up cinema Projector X: Picturehouse to open

Projector X: Picturehouse (left), run by indie cinema The Projector, kicks off its soft launch tomorrow with films like Singapore music documentary Scene Unseen. A live DJ set will follow the screening. The pop-up cinema takes up the space formerly occupied by Cathay Cineplex at The Cathay. C3