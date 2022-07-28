THE BIG STORY

At least five people were killed and more than 60 injured after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the northern provinces of the Philippines early yesterday. Dozens of landslides were triggered, causing massive damage to more than 170 structures, including historic, colonial-era churches.

SINGAPORE

A 55-year-old Singaporean worker died on July 20 after he fell off a boat and was struck by the propeller. This takes the number of workplace deaths in the first seven months of the year to 31. The latest fatality was revealed by Workplace Safety and Health Council chairman John Ng (right) yesterday.

SINGAPORE

Tuas Incineration Plant has been decommissioned after 36 years, with a new TuasOne plant taking over its operations. It is the nation's sixth waste-to-energy plant and the most land-efficient one to date. It can generate enough electricity daily to power 240,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

WORLD

Japan's defence forces will join a multinational military exercise next month in Indonesia for the first time, alongside the United States and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) said yesterday after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Tokyo. The Garuda Shield exercise is slated for Aug 1 to 14.

BUSINESS

Singapore's inflation may have reached 13-year highs, but it is nowhere near the peak. Analysts reckon that given the uncertainties on the geopolitical front, such as the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues, prices for goods and services here will continue to trend up through the rest of the current quarter, at the very least.

LIFE

Making theatre in unusual spaces, taking on Baby Shark gigs and partnering anyone who will work with them. Meet the new generation of young theatre practitioners who are carving out new niches in a scene dominated by established companies, despite the toll of the Covid-19 pandemic.