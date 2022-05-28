Must-reads

S'pore prepared for food supply crunch, says PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday that the latest global food supply crunch is regrettable, but Singapore has prepared for such disruptions and has been working for several years to secure its supply of food. The Republic has been building its buffer of food stocks and diversifying its sources of imports.

Apex court here acquits 2 men of drug trafficking

Two men who were initially convicted of drug trafficking were acquitted by the Court of Appeal yesterday. The court allowed the appeals of Raj Kumar Aiyachami, 40, against his conviction and mandatory death sentence, and Ramadass Punnusamy, 41, against his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment and caning.

WORLD

Key ideas and thoughts from this year's WEF meet

Three Straits Times journalists - editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez, assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang and Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi - spent a week covering the flurry of debates at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. Here are the key ideas and thoughts they took away from the discussions.

SINGAPORE

Voluntary TB screening begins at Bukit Merah block

Residents in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah trickled in for voluntary tuberculosis (TB) screening yesterday, with those who turned up saying they were not alarmed by the situation. The free screening is provided by the Ministry of Health, which is taking the preventive measure after seven people were diagnosed with TB there.

BUSINESS

Network to link over 700 start-ups to global firms

More than 700 start-ups will now be able to tap a new initiative to connect with global companies for collaboration and investment opportunities, in a boost to Singapore's start-up landscape. The LaunchPad Investor Network will provide an avenue for start-ups located at LaunchPad sites to work with corporate partners.

LIFE

Ex-top S'pore model looks back on her rise to fame

Ethel Fong was one of the first Singaporean models to go international, snagging catwalk gigs in Europe and the United States, and appearing in a Giorgio Armani campaign in the 1980s. Now 59, she looks back on her rise to the top and talks about the big project in her life now: Building her house in the Bahamas.

