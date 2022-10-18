THE BIG STORY

Singapore’s Nodx growth slows to 3.1% in September

Singapore’s key exports turned in a rather dismal performance in September, weighed down by a weakening global growth outlook and rising risks of a recession.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose by 3.1 per cent year on year in September, following the 11.4 per cent growth in August, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

SINGAPORE

Sharp fall in transnational marriages in past 2 years

There has been a sharp fall in the proportion of Singaporeans marrying foreigners in the past two years due to Covid-19 travel curbs disrupting such unions. In 2021, 29 per cent of all marriages involving at least one Singapore citizen were transnational marriages, down from 30 per cent in 2020, and 37 per cent in 2019.

WORLD

Commercial vehicles in Kolkata to use non-fossil fuel from 2030

All commercial vehicles in Kolkata must be powered by non-fossil energy from 2030, as the city moves to reduce carbon emissions after endorsing the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty in September.

The capital city of West Bengal became one of the largest cities in the world to support the need for a global initiative to eliminate the use of oil, gas and coal.

BUSINESS

Row over $100k in losses for ending policy early

A 69-year-old housewife is trying to recover more than $100,000 in losses after an early termination of an insurance policy she bought from DBS Bank in 2019. The bank disputes her claims. Early termination usually involves high costs and the bank says the woman was made aware of this.

TECH

Telcos here voice concerns over anti-scam SMS moves

After receiving feedback from 15 organisations, the Infocomm Media Development Authority announced the roll-out dates and implementation details of two anti-SMS scam measures. Tech editor Irene Tham reports on some of the concerns raised by telcos over possible privacy violations and SMS disruptions.

OPINION

Examining Britain’s fall from grace

The British government was forced to bow to the pressure of global financial markets and withdraw its new budget. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at Britain’s fall from grace and how the credibility of some of its key institutions and its asset management industry was torn to shreds.