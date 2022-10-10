THE BIG STORY

Life expectancy falls for first time in S'pore in 2021

In 2021, Singapore residents' life expectancy fell for the first time in history since such data became available more than 60 years ago, and this was due to higher mortality rates arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. The life expectancy at birth of Singapore residents fell by about 10 weeks, from 83.7 years in 2019 to 83.5 years in 2021.

SINGAPORE

Calls to keep mural wall at Marina Parade building

The imminent demolition of Marine Parade Community Building has raised concerns among those from the heritage and architecture communities who have called for the building’s mural art wall, at least, to be retained and restored. They argue that the 63m by 12m mosaic facade is iconic.

BUSINESS

Idealising your boss need not be wholly detrimental

In the run-up to Boss’ Day, senior business correspondent Krist Boo asks: Do you see your boss as smarter, more charismatic or nicer than he really is? Then you may be in love with your boss. Idealising leaders at work may end in disappointment for those affected, but it need not be wholly detrimental.

OPINION

Long road to better ties for Canberra and Beijing

Australia and China face several differences in their relationship that are hard to reconcile despite soaring trade. In Power Play, journalist Jonathan Pearlman looks at the long road in which many steps will have to be taken and many obstacles must be overcome as the two countries try to establish stable ties.

SPORT

We’re changing golf for the better, says LIV Golf CEO

In an interview with The Straits Times in Bangkok, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman, a former world No. 1, defended the controversial Saudi-backed series, saying that he believes it will become a trailblazer for the sport in the same way as motor racing’s Formula One and cricket’s Indian Premier League.

LIFE

Managing kids’ screen time during exam period

Some parents may be exasperated that their children are playing video games instead of revising. Think twice, however, before confiscating the devices and making gaming-obsessed children go cold turkey until exams are over. Teachers and experts warn that although well-intentioned, this move may backfire.