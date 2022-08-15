THE BIG STORY

Singapore is seeking to predict flooding rains and thunderstorms more accurately by adopting a new method to monitor the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. The new method allows the Meteorological Service Singapore to monitor moisture continuously throughout the atmosphere by using satellite signals.

THE BIG STORY

Some criminals and suspects try to elude the law here by absconding, using forged travel documents or altering the way they look. But eventually, most will be caught. One cyber expert said “unless a fugitive is willing to hide in a cave or jungle and not use electronic devices”, tracking their digital footprint is usually easy.

WORLD

About 100 protesters gathered in Kuala Lumpur to condemn a multibillion-dollar scandal involving the delayed delivery of littoral combat ships (LCS). On Aug 4, a report by the Public Accounts Committee revealed that some RM1.4 billion (S$431 million) in government allocation for the LCS project had been used for other purposes, including cost overruns. A12

SINGAPORE

Some over-the-counter medications are in short supply at pharmacies here, as more Covid-19 patients opt to self-medicate, with those infected suffering symptoms such as fever and sore throat. The supply of both Decolgen and Panadol, which are sold out at some places, is expected to recover and stabilise by the end of the month.

OPINION

Various politicians in countries ranging from the United States to Australia to South Korea have used the threat posed by China’s rising power to rally support and for political gain. In Power Play, China correspondent Danson Cheong looks at how inflating the threat could risk fostering a destructive dynamic.

LIFE

Specialised schools such as Northlight School and Assumption Pathway School have helped build the confidence of their students and opened their eyes to new opportunities. Apart from helping students realise their dreams, Northlight also chooses to see the best in them.