THE BIG STORY

Around 6,000 Housing Board flats will be built on the Keppel Club site in the Greater Southern Waterfront, with the first Build-To-Order project to be launched within three years. These units are part of the 9,000 homes slated for the 48ha site. The remaining 3,000 units are expected to be private housing.

THE BIG STORY

The overall risk of heart inflammation following Covid-19 vaccination has been found to be very low, affecting just 18 people per million vaccine doses. A new study confirms that the risk of myopericarditis following Covid-19 vaccination is comparable with or lower than the risk following non-Covid-19 vaccinations.

WORLD

The United Nations is increasingly hearing accounts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Monday, as a Ukrainian human rights group accused Russian troops of using rape as a weapon of war. Top officials at the UN have called for both an investigation into Russia's violence against women and the protection of children in the conflict.

OPINION

Last month, searches for the word "stagflation" hit "peak popularity" on Google trends, far exceeding the level during the global financial crisis in 2008. The stars are now aligned for inflation and recession to come together and the phenomenon will be a new challenge for today's policymakers and investors.

SINGAPORE

A new scheme launched yesterday will allow electric vehicle charging point operators and fleet owners here to make money from the use of electric cars, to support the shift away from fossil fuels. The scheme will generate carbon credits based on the reductions achieved in greenhouse gas emission.

SINGAPORE

The National University of Singapore UTown Residence has cautioned residents against cryptocurrency mining in their rooms after it found mining rigs installed in a resident's apartment. According to an advisory from the management on Monday, the mining rigs were found during a routine inspection last week.