THE BIG STORY

The Housing Board launched a total of 4,993 Build-To-Order flats for sale yesterday, including two projects under the prime location public housing model. The units are spread across seven housing projects in six estates - including three in non-mature estates where first-time applicants now have a higher chance of securing a flat.

THE BIG STORY

Four former remisiers were jailed for orchestrating a market rigging scheme that involved the largest number of share counters rigged in Singapore's history. The scheme enabled them to reap illicit gains of $1.2 million at the expense of the unsuspecting investing public, in violation of Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act.

SINGAPORE

A new university called the University of the Arts Singapore will open in August 2024. The university - the first here to focus on the arts - will be formed by an alliance between Lasalle College of the Arts and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and start receiving applications in the third quarter of next year.

WORLD

Thailand's minimum wage is set to increase by an average of 5.02 per cent from Oct 1 as the country battles raging inflation and high household debt. This will raise the average daily minimum wage to 337 baht (S$12.90). The last hike was two years ago. Analysts say the wage increase "at the very least" beats inflation.

WORLD

A United States lobby group is asking Indonesia not to ban kratom farming as the country considers banning the growth and export of the controversial herbal supplement. The US sources 95 per cent of its kratom from Indonesia. Millions of Americans use it to treat pain and opioid withdrawal, and also as a recreational drug.

SPORT

Singapore were drawn alongside Malaysia in Group B of this year's Asean Football Federation Championship. The other sides are Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. The tournament is scheduled for December, with the home-and-away format for the group stage. The Lions have won the event four times.