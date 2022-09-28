THE BIG STORY

Singapore's population grew by 3.4 per cent over the past year to reach 5.64 million in June, the Government's annual Population In Brief report revealed. The growth reversed two consecutive years of population decline, but the figure remained slightly below the 5.7 million in 2019, before the pandemic.

WORLD

European capitals are troubled by the decisive victory of a far-right party in Italy's general election, partly because it will bring to power a government that might confront the idea that the European Union decides on issues like immigration, but also because the win may embolden other far-right politicians in the continent.

SINGAPORE

More than 1,600 Singaporean and Australian troops are taking part in the bilateral Exercise Trident, where air, land and sea servicemen will practise securing a beach and moving inland from three ships. For the first time, an Australian ship is participating, while the other two ships in the 11-day exercise are from the Republic of Singapore Navy.

BUSINESS

The World Bank has slashed its 2022 growth projection for China to 2.8 per cent, compared with its forecast of 5 per cent in April, according to the October update of its report on the economic prospects for East Asia and the Pacific. The projections are the lowest among international institutions.

SPORT

Chess superstar Magnus Carlsen has openly accused fellow Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating, saying that the latter had done so more recently and more often than he previously admitted. The furore began three weeks ago when Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup after losing to Niemann.

LIFE

Don't suffer menstrual pain in silence

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women. It usually manifests as menstrual pain, and can result in pain during sexual intercourse or urinating. A gynaecologist said: "We hope that normalising conversations about menstrual pain will encourage more women to seek help, instead of suffering in silence."