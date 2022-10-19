THE BIG STORY

Singapore, Australia ink deal on green economy

Singapore and Australia are set to intensify cooperation in the green economy, targeting new areas such as sustainable agriculture and green shipping corridors, with the signing of a trailblazing agreement. Under the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, both countries will embark on 17 joint initiatives for a start.

SINGAPORE

2 new F&B outlets to open at Gillman Barracks

Visitors to Gillman Barracks can look forward to a new cyclist-friendly cafe and live music bar in 2023, as part of plans to rejuvenate the area into a lifestyle enclave.

The Singapore Land Authority on Tuesday awarded tenders to two new tenants: Wheeler’s Estate and The Blackbird.

WORLD

Overseas Chinese take up protest against Beijing’s Covid-19 policy

The rallying cries from a rare protest in Beijing last week criticising China’s strict Covid-19 policy and President Xi Jinping have been taken up by young Chinese across the world.

Posters with slogans have been put up by overseas Chinese students on university bulletin boards, lamp posts and in train stations, echoing the discontent with

the political leadership back at home.

INSIGHT

China still has avenues for growth despite US curbs

The semiconductor industry will be reshaped to China’s detriment after the United States tightened restrictions on tech exports to Chinese firms. Associate editor Vikram Khanna says China still has options in the field, although access to high-end tech is not the only way the country’s economy can achieve high growth.

SPORT

Benzema is second oldest player to win Ballon d’Or

Having spent much of his career as a support act for stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, French footballer Karim Benzema finally claimed his day in the sun by winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on Monday. The Real Madrid striker, 34, is the oldest winner since England’s Stanley Matthews won the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956 at the age of 41.

INSIGHT

Charity fulfils last wishes of terminally ill patients

Ambulance Wish Singapore is a charity that fulfils the last wishes of terminally ill patients with less than 12 months to live. Executive photojournalist Chong Jun Liang takes a closer look at the charity, which has granted more than 100 wishes so far, as it helps a 81-year-old woman with breast cancer cook again.