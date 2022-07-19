THE BIG STORY

As the pandemic-stricken economy started healing, more workers recovered owed salaries and fewer lodged complaints for wrongful dismissals. Overall, workers took fewer disputes with employers to the authorities last year, said the Ministry of Manpower in the release of the 2021 Employment Standards Report yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

More people opened accounts in the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) amid economic uncertainties, with data showing an increase in contributions and a rise in participation among young people. Figures from the Ministry of Finance showed that there were 288,793 account holders last year, 30 per cent more than in 2020.

WORLD

The family of a slain Indonesian bodyguard is demanding a fresh autopsy for the man, saying while the police confirmed bullet wounds on him, photos of his body showed a range of bruises and wounds. He was a bodyguard to the family of police general Ferdy Sambo (right), 49, with claims of an affair involving the general's wife.

WORLD

Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan has called for early national polls after his party swept the by-election in Punjab, the country's most populous state. The victory comes as Pakistan grapples with the highest inflation in 13 years and as foreign exchange reserves have dropped to less than two months of import cover.

SINGAPORE

Victims of loan scams are led to believe they are one transfer away from securing the money. Others fall victim to persuasion and pressure. The tactics scammers employ and the steps that can be taken to protect victims are some of the highlights of the Asian Conference of Criminal and Operations Psychology.

BUSINESS

Entities related to developers Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore have raised their offer for leasehold condominium Chuan Park to about $890 million, from their expression of interest of $860 million in June. The Straits Times understands that a sale and purchase agreement was signed last week with the collective sale committee of the 446-unit development in Lorong Chuan.