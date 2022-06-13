THE BIG STORY

Asia must learn the right lessons from Ukraine and continue to foster peace, cooperation and economic interdependency to avoid disaster at a "potentially dangerous point in our history", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. "We must heed the poignant advice from President (Volodymyr) Zelensky for pre-emption and prevention."

THE BIG STORY

Hotels here are sparing no effort to beef up staff levels in a bid to support the recovery of the hospitality sector as borders reopen. But trying to fill vacancies has been a challenge for the labour-intensive industry, especially since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with some roles harder to fill than others.

WORLD

French voters cast their ballots yesterday in the first of two rounds that will decide whether President Emmanuel Macron (right) gets a working majority in Parliament to drive through his reform agenda. His alliance is expected to win the largest number of seats, but may not get the 289 seats for an absolute majority.

OPINION

Upcoming changes to financing cancer treatments, such as higher subsidies and negotiating with drug companies to reduce prices, are good and should cut expenditure. But changes like "off-label" drugs not qualifying for insurance coverage should be relooked, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

SINGAPORE

Since the launch of the Global Ready Talent programme by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in 2019, more than 15,400 young people have been matched with nearly 2,400 local firms on internships. ESG said that it saw an increase in the number of interns and companies joining the programme even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SCIENCE

A butterfly species that originally hails from South America has settled in Singapore. The first sighting of the strikingly orange Julia Heliconian butterfly in Singapore was at HortPark in June last year. In less than a year, it has established colonies across Singapore, including on Pulau Ubin.