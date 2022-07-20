THE BIG STORY

Singapore's central bank clocked a net loss for the first time in nine years as a stronger Singapore dollar weighed on its earnings and foreign reserves. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said yesterday at its annual briefing that it recorded a net loss of $7.4 billion for the financial year ended March 31.

THE BIG STORY

Three candidates were nominated to replace former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe will face former education minister Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a secret ballot today.

WORLD

Russian missiles yesterday slammed into targets across Ukraine. At least one person was killed in a missile strike in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the regional governor said. Meanwhile, a senior Russian security official said Moscow would achieve all its goals and that peace in Ukraine, when it comes, will be on Russia's terms.

SINGAPORE

More women are marrying men who are less educated than them. A total of 5,157 women who wed last year had higher qualifications than their grooms - an 8 per cent rise from 2011. Marriages involving a woman who is better educated than her husband made up 18.2 per cent of all marriages last year, up from 17.5 per cent in 2011.

BUSINESS

Once high-flying Hong Kong fashion retailer Esprit Holdings is planning a comeback in Asia, pivoting away from a fast-fashion strategy. The company is now focusing on better-quality clothing that is more expensive than fast-fashion apparel but more sustainable, chief executive William Pak said on Monday.

SINGAPORE

A woman who sued her former lover, a psychiatrist, for freely prescribing addictive pills to her has lost the case, even as the judge noted that "no true winner has emerged from this debacle". The judge said Ms Serene Tiong (right) failed to establish her claim that she suffered harm as a result of negligence by her ex-lover.