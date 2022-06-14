THE BIG STORY

Singapore aims to almost double its network of eldercare centres and nursing home beds within years as the population ages and the Republic prepares to care for more elderly sick people. The scale and scope of services at eldercare centres will also be expanded to include simple health screenings, for example.

Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a restaurant in China has sparked public outrage over predatory sexual behaviour in the country, with netizens and celebrities urging the authorities to take severe action against the attackers. One of the victims had rejected unwanted advances from one of the men last Friday.

The South Korean government has deployed military trucks to move containers out of key ports, including Busan, as thousands of cargo truck drivers in the country continued their strike for the seventh day yesterday. The strike, which saw members of a truckers’ union demanding better wages, has caused an estimated loss of nearly 1.6 trillion won (S$1.7 billion) so far in major industries. A8

Had your online bank account hacked, or having trouble ordering the new Nintendo Switch console online? Bad bots might be to blame.

So active are these bots here that Singapore has the dubious honour of clinching the No. 2 spot globally for the proportion of bad bot traffic compared with other Internet traffic within a country. B6

Mr Campbell Wilson, outgoing chief executive of Scoot, looks back on his time at the low-cost carrier in a farewell interview with The Straits Times. Mr Wilson, who started Scoot a decade ago, talks about how Scoot stayed aloft during the pandemic and the prospects for low-cost carriers as travel rebounds.

The Singapore national football team may be out of the running for next year’s Asian Cup after losing their first two qualifiers, but forward Faris Ramli believes that given time under new national coach Takayuki Nishigaya, the Lions can be back among South-east Asia’s top teams one day.