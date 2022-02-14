THE BIG STORY

The global energy crunch has increased electricity bills for some local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by three to five times, with more expected to be hit this year. Associations and businesses told The Straits Times that hefty electricity bills are taking a toll that could see some SMEs fold or pass on costs to customers.

The authorities are conducting a study to trial the effectiveness of antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits for arriving passengers at Changi Airport, in what could be a move to replace polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. In the past two weeks, several passengers have received free ART kits following their PCR tests as part of a study.

SINGAPORE

As Singapore marks the 80th anniversary of its fall in World War II, various groups and individuals are doing their part to keep the memory of their loved ones and others alive for future generations. The Straits Times looks at some of their efforts, which include a graphic novella featuring a Malay Regiment soldier and an animated film that remembers those killed in Sook Ching.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Sydney's city centre, and the New South Wales government is considering creative options to woo back visitors and workers. These include creating car-free areas for outdoor dining and performances, building skate ramps and offering free public transport.

OPINION

Nationalism and superpower rivalry have come crashing together in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. In Power Play, China Correspondent Danson Cheong looks at how the Chinese response to US-born-and-bred Zhu Yi and Eileen Gu raises questions about foreign talent and what it means to be Chinese.

WORLD

Thousands of Myanmar residents fled across the border to Thailand and India as armed conflict escalated following the military coup last year. In the first of a two-part series, The Straits Times visits these refugees at the Thai border town of Mae Sot and reports on their daily struggle.