THE BIG STORY

A committee has been reconvened to address concerns that businesses could use the goods and services tax increase as a cover to raise prices. Chaired by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, the Committee Against Profiteering "will keep a very close watch" on the prices of daily necessities and groceries.

WORLD

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview with Bloomberg that what China decides to do about the war in Ukraine will be absolutely crucial to the new world order that is emerging, and he hoped Beijing would assert its enormous influence on Russia to help put an end to the conflict.

SINGAPORE

Parts of Singapore's coastlines could, in future, be protected from extreme sea-level events with storm surge barriers. These structures have been deployed overseas in places such as the Netherlands to protect areas from flooding. National water agency PUB is studying the feasibility of deploying such structures to protect Singapore's south-western coastline.

BUSINESS

Some $1 billion in green bonds issued by the Housing Board will be used to fund public sector residential and non-residential projects as Singapore moves to tap opportunities in green finance and achieve its sustainability targets. Thirty new residential projects could be financed by proceeds from this and upcoming green bonds.

SPORTS

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will make its debut in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) in the "near future", according to Football Association of Singapore head of referees Nazeer Hussain. His comments come in the wake of match officials incorrectly ruling out a goal for offside in the SPL on Sunday.

LIFE

Warehouse space Tanjong Pagar Distripark has been the talk of the town - but has that left the arts cluster at Gillman Barracks (above) feeling the chill? The Singapore Land Authority is looking for new lifestyle tenants for the cluster, as NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore's lease expires next year.