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No hair, don’t care: Bald community bares it all in first social event

Some 80 people gathered for Singapore’s inaugural bald community meetup on July 24 at Collyer Quay.

SINGAPORE – The sparkling lights of Marina Bay had a different kind of shine on the night of July 24 as around 80 glistening bald heads gathered outside Mexican restaurant Chimi’s Especial at Collyer Quay for the first Bald Men Meet Up event in Singapore.

Organised by Aaghir Yadav, 43, chief executive of Chimichanga and Chimi’s, the event served as a fun, social meetup and a safe space for bald men and women to share their experiences.

“A bald friend of mine was in a restaurant in El Salvador and snapped a picture with a bunch of strangers who coincidentally were also bald. He posted it on social media with the caption ‘Pelados Unite’,” said Aaghir. Pelado means bald in Spanish.

Bald Men Meet Up organiser Aaghir Yadav (left) chatting with a participant during the event on July 24. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Seeing the word “unite” gave him the idea to bring bald people together in Singapore to create an event that could essentially be a support group for discussing baldness.

It started as a casual open call expecting no more than 15 attendees , but it blew up on social media with many people privately messaging him to praise the idea.

Sponsors also reached out to collaborate.

“I didn’t realise this could be so emotive for so many bald people in the community,” he said, noting that people have many misconceptions about baldness.

Participants posing for a group photograph outside Chimi’s Especial at Collyer Quay for Singapore’s first official Bald Men Meet Up held on July 24. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Aaghir himself has been bald for over 10 years, choosing to shave his head after experiencing male pattern hair loss in his 30s.

“While people think that being bald is a breeze, it actually takes a lot of maintenance,” he said. On top of using a special razor to shave his head every few days, he also religiously uses sunscreen and moisturiser to prevent his scalp from getting sunburned.

Some participants told him that they were grateful there was finally an event like this to address baldness.

Some others who messaged him were much younger people in their 20s who were upset about having premature balding, and wanted to get advice from older people rather than their non-balding peers through this initiative.

The al fresco space at Marina Bay buzzing with lively conversations as the night progressed. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

There were also some who were not bald by choice, but had conditions like alopecia.

Aaghir also feels that bald men tend to stand out in public here in Singapore, as they are a less common sight in Southeast Asia compared with Western countries.

This can be annoying when people treat baldness as a novelty. “A participant told me that people would occasionally touch his head without permission, wanting to feel his hairless head just for fun,” he added.

The casual setting provided a judgment-free zone for participants to openly share their personal journeys. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Participants started to mingle from 6pm when the event began , with more and more guests trickling in.

The event was a success, with many who could not make it already asking when the second edition will be organised, said Aaghir.

“If you can laugh about being bald in a safe space, and not be made fun of, you can celebrate being bald together,” he added .