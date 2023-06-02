No formal talks between US, China defence chiefs at Shangri-La Dialogue Day 1, but a friendly handshake

SINGAPORE - The Chinese and United States defence chiefs were not expected to meet; after all, Beijing had rebuffed an American invitation to have talks on the sidelines of this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue.

Yet, speculation still arose: How would the two men interact, if and when they do brush up against each other at the security forum?

After all, going by previous years’ arrangements, they would be in the same ballroom for the opening night dinner in the Shangri-La hotel – the same table, in fact.

And then, it happened. A warm sustained handshake between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu at the No. 1 VIP table.

The two exchanged brief greetings – helped by a Chinese interpreter – nods and smiles.