No ERP charges at all gantries until at least June 28: LTA

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries will stay suspended until at least June 28, after which new rates might take effect.

A review of ERP rates by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) starts tomorrow and new pricing, if any, will be imposed from June 29 at gantries, which have been switched off since April 6.

The LTA said in a statement yesterday: "As Singapore gradually reopens its economy from June 2, traffic volume is expected to increase as more people return to their workplaces and schools.

"In line with ERP's purpose as a congestion management tool, LTA will resume the ERP review process and monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels," it added. "This will enable LTA to identify locations with congestion and determine if ERP charges are required."

Rate reviews are usually done every quarter but are now held more frequently - every four weeks - to be more responsive to changes in traffic conditions amid the pandemic. The review frequency will return to the pre-Covid-19 quarterly timeframe at an appropriate juncture, LTA added.

The slowdown in activity has created novel conditions, with traffic volume shrinking by an average of 60 per cent since January. Accidents have fallen by more than 40 per cent since April 7, when circuit breaker measures began, with most non-essential workplaces closed.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Facebook yesterday that road users will have to get used to returning to normal conditions gradually. "Covid-19 has caused us to do many things unimaginable just a few months ago: suspend ERP, COE (certificate of entitlement) bidding, discourage usage of public transport, stay home, close schools, no visitation," he said.

"We can look forward to lifting the circuit breaker this coming week. It will be a gradual process, as we switch on the lights one by one."

Singapore embarks on phase one of a three-stage approach to resuming economic and social activities tomorrow, with over three-quarters of the economy set to restart operations. However, employees who can work from home are required to continue to do so.