No display of Israeli- or Palestinian-related symbols at Speakers’ Corner for April 11 event: Police

SINGAPORE – The police have reminded organisers of an April 11 anti-imperialism event at Hong Lim Park that there should not be any coordinated display of Israeli- or Palestinian-related symbols and paraphernalia.

Organisers of the event must also not introduce issues related to the Israel-Hamas conflict and ensure that it remains within its approved scope, said the police in an advisory jointly released with NParks, which approved the organisers’ application to hold it at Hong Lim Park on April 11.



In the statement, the police said they were aware of the public assembly following the organisers’ acknowledgement that they would comply with the conditions for public speaking at Speakers’ Corner.



The advisory noted that NParks had reminded the organisers to ensure that the event and the associated speeches steer clear of matters relating to race and religion. They were also reminded to ensure that no foreigners take part in the event, a condition for all events held at the Speakers’ Corner.



It added that the Hong Lim Park space is designated for Singapore citizens to organise and participate in assemblies without a police permit, subject to compliance with the law, and the applicable terms and conditions.



Referencing previous advisories issued in 2023 and 2024, the police said they have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with events relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Such activities may have an adverse impact on the peace and harmony between different religions in Singapore, and heighten tensions between communities, they added.



The advisory also noted that events and activities at Speakers’ Corner that touch on religion require a police permit.

The event is being organised by a group dubbing themselves Students for Palestine Singapore, which was behind a march to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the afternoon of June 7, 2024.

Two of the speakers slated to speak on April 11 are Ms Annamalai Kokila Parvathi and Ms Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, who were acquitted in October 2025 of organising a procession outside the Istana in 2024.

Participants of the Speakers’ Corner event were also reminded to comply with prevailing regulations and laws. Those who disregard the regulations or the law will be investigated, said the advisory.

“The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect the internal situation within Singapore,” said the statement.



The police also urged members of the public to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on this topic, online or otherwise, and avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, and instigate or participate in illegal assemblies and marches.



The public should also not engage in discourse or carry out physical protests and demonstrations that could hurt another ethnic or religious community’s feelings, or which are racially offensive in nature, or which could lead to public disorder and societal tensions.

The police added that they take a serious view of acts that could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

They said: “Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which potentially causes ill will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law.”