No changes to Covid-19 curbs for now but Govt monitoring situation closely: MOH

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Feb 24 said it would consolidate the changes to streamline SMMS and implement them on a later date. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE - There will be no changes to safe management measures for now, given the high number of daily local Covid-19 cases in the past week, but the authorities are monitoring the situation.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement on Friday (March 4), said that the number of hospitalised cases remains high, and that healthcare workers are still under significant pressure.

"(Thus), although the measures are largely streamlining in nature and not expected to significantly increase transmission risk or affect our epidemic situation, we will hold back the streamlining of measures for a while more, in solidarity with our healthcare workers," the statement said.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on Feb 24 said it would consolidate the changes to streamline safe management measures and implement them at a later date.

MOH said this was because of the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings, as well as the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It added that the weekly infection growth rate has dropped below one in the past two days, which suggests that the current epidemic wave may have peaked.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, with the hope that the situation will soon enable the streamlining of measures to take effect and pave the way for further easing of measures thereafter," it said.

On Thursday, there were 18,162 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, and 1,685 patients in hospital. The number of patients in the intensive care unit rose slightly to 53, up from 51 the day before.

More On This Topic
Why did S'pore push back streamlining of Covid-19 measures if surge in cases was expected?
Trust in government communications was key in Covid-19 pandemic: Josephine Teo
Related Stories
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate is now one of the world's highest
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
Omicron BA.2 variant no more severe than original strain: WHO
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top