No change to Aug 10 school holiday, says MOE

There is no change to the scheduled school holiday on Aug 10, the day after National Day, the Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times on Wednesday.

MOE also told ST that the Monday after the postponed National Day Parade (NDP) will not be a school holiday.

National Day, which falls on Aug 9, is a public holiday, and MOE designates Aug 10 as a school holiday.

This arrangement remains in place unaffected by the postponed NDP, which will take place on Aug 21 instead of on National Day.

The NDP was postponed as Singapore reverted to stricter measures under phase two (heightened alert) for a month, starting on July 22 and lasting until Aug 18, after National Day.

The measures came after two large clusters at Jurong Fishery Port and KTV lounges were detected.

The Ministry of Defence had said on July 22 that the changes were meant to enable safer conditions for the NDP, while maintaining the cherished tradition it represents.

It also said that heartland firework displays and parachute jumps by the Red Lions leading up to the NDP on Aug 7 and 8 would also be cancelled.

Instead, a small ceremonial parade will commemorate National Day on Aug 9, similar to the one held last year at the Padang. This year, it will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform.

The event is expected to take precautions that include having all spectators and participants be fully vaccinated. The spectators are expected to be people who have worked on the front lines or are in essential roles, or who have stepped up amid the pandemic.