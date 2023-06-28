No cases of ‘Pink Whatsapp’ malware scam in Singapore: Police, cyber-security agency

SINGAPORE – There has not been any reported incidents in Singapore of people being affected by a malware called “Pink WhatsApp”, which has triggered warnings in Malaysia and India in June.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) both confirmed on Wednesday that they have not received any reports of users being affected.

The malware is spread through a forwarded message with Pink WhatsApp falsely advertised as featuring better security and privacy than popular messaging app WhatsApp, which is run by Meta.

The app also claims to have a customisable interface and the ability to send larger files, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

However, Pink WhatsAppcan access data on the user’s phone such as photos, contact lists and SMSes, and can be used by scammers.

On Tuesday, the MCMC warned the public to avoid downloading the app.

Police in India had on June 16 released an alert detailing how Pink WhatsApp bombards the affected user’s device with numerous ads and causes users to lose control of their device.

A spokesman for CSA said that the agency is working together with the police here to raise awareness of malware-related scams and the steps that the public should take to protect themselves.

CSA has advised the public to avoid clicking on unknown links or attachments and to only download apps through official app stores.

Some possible signs of malware infection include suspicious pop-ups that request excessive app permissions not necessary for an app’s function, the spokesman said.

If an individual suspects his device has been compromised, he should run an anti-malware scan and uninstall any unknown apps immediately.

Those who suspect they are the victim of a cyber-security incident may report the incident to SingCert at http://go.gov.sg/singcert-incident-reporting-form