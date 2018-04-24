No cars, but drones to take to the sky at Car-Free Sunday SG on April 29

SINGAPORE - While the roads will be free of cars at one-north for the Car-Free Sunday SG event on April 29, the skies will be abuzz with drones.

In a first, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will use the event to promote the safe and responsible flying of drones, as drone user numbers climb.

CAAS said 1,137 activity permits were filed between April 2016 and April 2017, up from the 781 permits filed in the same period between 2015 and 2016.

Recreational drone users need not apply for permits as long as their machines weigh less than 7kg, but they will need an activity permit if the drone is flown in restricted areas or within 5km of an aerodrome.

The first Car-Free Sunday SG held outside the Civic District and Telok Ayer will also showcase innovative drone applications and technologies by commercial companies and public sector agencies.

Enthusiasts and newbies will get to fly drones through an aerial obstacle course, and learn how to code and build them. Participants can also have their photos taken by the drones.

Visitors can take public transport, walk or cycle to the free event, which aims to promote a car-lite environment by encouraging more sustainable modes of transportation. Participants will walk, jog or cycle on 3.7 km of roads, including Ayer Rajah Avenue, North Buona Vista Road and Portsdown Road. The roads will be fully or partially closed within the 200ha one-north estate.

Jointly organised by JTC Corporation and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Car-Free Sunday SG @ one-north will be held from 9am to noon, spreading across more than 10 locations within the one-north area.

The Public Hygiene Council (PHC) will also launch the 'Keep Clean, Singapore!' campaign with the inaugural PHC walk, targeting more than 3,500 participants.

URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: "We are pleased to bring Car-Free Sunday SG out of the city centre to one-north. This will enable participants and the community here to experience a car-free environment and enjoy activities in the adjacent public spaces."

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will flag off participants of Car-Free Sunday SG @ one-north.

For more details, please visit ura.sg/carfreesundaySG