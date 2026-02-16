Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has given tips on how pet owners can keep their furry friends safe.

Traditional goodies such as bak kwa, chocolates and grapes should be kept out of reach of dogs as they are toxic to them, the SPCA said in a video posted on its social media channels on Feb 16.

With more visitors going in and out of homes during this period, pawrents should also safeguard against “door dashers” by ensuring they secure their gates and doors. This would prevent pets from slipping out of the home.

Food waste and festive noises could also pose risks.

Keep leftover bones or skewers away from pets by closing rubbish bins, the society said, as these could be choking hazards.

Meanwhile, loud fireworks, poppers and even sudden laughter or music could be stressful for animals.

To keep pets comfortable, owners can close windows, draw curtains and consider playing calming music or white noise to help muffle sudden sounds.

Those who have pets that may not be comfortable around unfamiliar visitors can set up a quiet room with their fur child’s favourite bed, toys and treats.

SPCA also gave ideas on how to make use of enrichment tools, such as snuffle mats, lick mats and chew toys to calm pets.

“Sniffing, licking and chewing are natural calming behaviours that release endorphins and dopamine – helping to lower stress levels and keep them feeling safe,” it said.

In its video, a dog named Ah Boy is seen being handed a “pet-friendly hongbao” under supervision. The dog is shown tearing up the packet and sniffing it.

“It’s all about engaging their natural behaviours in ways that are safe and stress-relieving,” SPCA said.