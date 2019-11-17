No Android OS, but Huawei's new smartphones still a draw

Huawei's new flagship phone does not run on Google's Android operating system, but that did not bother about 200 fans who queued up for the launch of its Mate 30 smartphones at 313@Somerset yesterday.

The Mate 30 series smartphones are the first from Huawei to be without Google apps and services, due to a United States government ban earlier this year which forbids American companies from doing business with the Chinese tech company.

Instead of Android, the Mate 30 phones run on Huawei's in-house developed operating system.

In August, Huawei had announced a US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) programme to engage and support developers to create apps for its phones.