NLB launches Garfield-Mr Kiasu pop-up comic library at Centrepoint

SINGAPORE – The National Library Board (NLB) has launched on Monday its first character-themed pop-up library at The Centrepoint, featuring 1980s and 1990s comic book icons Garfield and Mr Kiasu.

The pop-up is a collaboration between Mr Kiasu’s co-creator Johnny Lau, media and entertainment company Paramount Global – which owns the Garfield character – and Frasers Property Singapore, which runs The Centrepoint.

The pop-up is open to the public and will run until March, said NLB.

To create a unique and immersive experience, the 614 sq ft pop-up library – almost as big as a three-room Housing Board flat – is modelled after home-grown comic-book character Mr Kiasu’s cosy HDB home.

Visitors can browse a specially curated collection of e-titles and about 120 physical comic books featuring the two characters.

The physical Mr Kiasu books were donated by Mr Lau, while those of Garfield were donated by the global publishing arm of Paramount.

NLB said: “While the books are not for loan, patrons are invited to make themselves at home at the various seating areas around the pop-up library to enjoy the collection on site.”

Aside from e-comics, e-books on topics such as cooking, leisure and wellness are available for loan via QR codes on the pop-up library’s feature walls.

On one of the library’s walls is a mural conceptualised and drawn by Mr Lau exclusively for the pop-up.