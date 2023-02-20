NLB launches first pop-up manga library at City Square Mall

SINGAPORE - Manga fans can now access more than 5,000 titles at the National Library Board’s (NLB) first manga library, a six-month pop-up in City Square Mall.

The library has popular titles such as Spy x Family, Dragon Ball Z, Assassin’s Creed: Blade Of Shao Jun and Pokemon Adventures (Red, Green and Blue).

Nearly a fifth of the manga titles were donated by Japanese publisher Shogakukan Asia, said NLB on Monday, adding that the publisher will donate more copies in future.

Located on the fourth floor of the mall in Farrer Park, the library also features local comics such as Mr Kiasu, Roti Kaya And Guyu and The LKY Story that are available for borrowing.

It has a collection of rare local comics on display that are not for browsing or borrowing. These titles include Bookworm Gang Adventures – a popular comic for children in the 1990s and 2000s – and Captain V, Singapore’s first full-colour comic.

The library adopts a “Grab-n-Go” concept where patrons can check in and check out automatically by scanning their NRIC or NLB eCard.

With the use of ultra-high radio frequency identification technology, the books being borrowed will appear on a screen during checkout.

After patrons scan their identification card, confirmation of their loan will appear on the screen. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to their e-mail address. There is a borrowing limit of up to eight books at one go.