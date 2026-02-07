Nipah virus: No cases detected in S’pore, authorities closely monitoring situation in Bangladesh

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – No case of Nipah virus infection associated with the cases in West Bengal and Bangladesh has been reported in Singapore, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Feb 7.

In a statement, CDA said that it is aware of a case of Nipah virus infection reported in Naogaon District, Rajshahi Division in northern Bangladesh and is closely monitoring the situation.

“Nipah virus is endemic in Bangladesh, with recurring seasonal outbreaks linked to the consumption of raw date palm sap contaminated by fruit bats,” it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Feb 6 that a woman had died in northern Bangladesh in January after contracting Nipah virus infection.

“According to the WHO, the case in Bangladesh involved an adult who had a history of drinking raw date palm sap, a known risk factor for Nipah virus infection.”

There is currently no evidence that the case in Bangladesh is related to the cases in West Bengal, India, or of any human to human transmission in Bangladesh, CDA added.

There is also no active community spread in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India.

“To date, no cases of Nipah virus associated with the cases in West Bengal and Bangladesh have been reported in Singapore,” the agency said. “Ongoing bio-surveillance programmes to monitor Singapore’s bat populations since 2011 have also not detected Nipah virus.”

CDA said that it has progressively implemented public health measures to prevent Nipah virus infection in Singapore since Jan 28.

“CDA will continue to closely monitor the global Nipah virus situation closely, and will adjust the current health measures when necessary.”

The virus, which currently has no approved vaccine or known cure, was detected in two people in West Bengal , India, earlier in January.

Measures to curb the spread of the virus in Singapoore were announced by the CDA on Jan 28. They include temperature screening at airports for flights arriving from Nipah-affected areas, as well as health advisories for travellers at points of entry here.

On Feb 3, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said new migrant workers arriving in the Republic from West Bengal in India must undergo daily temperature checks as part of stepped-up measures . They must also monitor their own temperatures and symptoms daily for 14 days upon arrival in Singapore, and declare if they have a headache, a symptom of the virus.

Woekers are advised to seek medical help if they develop symptoms, which include fever, headache, vomiting, cough, breathing difficulties, seizures, confusion and disorientation. Symptoms typically appear after an incubation period of four to 14 days, although it can be as long as 45 days.

Workers who have been to West Bengal and have symptoms of the virus will be isolated and assessed by a medical professional for treatment.