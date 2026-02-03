Nipah virus: Daily temperature checks for new migrant workers with travel history to West Bengal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOM said there are a relatively small number of migrant workers from West Bengal arriving in Singapore each month.

– New migrant workers arriving in Singapore from West Bengal in India must undergo daily temperature checks, under stepped-up measures to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus.

They must also declare if they have a headache, a symptom of the virus, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Feb 3.

The moves come after the Communicable Diseases Agency on Jan 28 announced measures in Singapore to curb the spread of the virus, which was detected in West Bengal in early January.

MOM said that as a precaution, it has beefed up surveillance measures at its onboard centre for new migrant workers, as well as dormitories.

Migrant workers with travel history to West Bengal will have to monitor their own temperatures and symptoms daily for 14 days from their arrival in Singapore.

They are advised to seek medical help if they develop symptoms, which include fever, headache, vomiting, cough, breathing difficulties, seizures, confusion and disorientation. They typically appear after an incubation period of five to 14 days.

Those who have been to West Bengal and have symptoms of the virus will be isolated and assessed by a medical professional for treatment.

Currently , all newly arrived migrant workers at MOM’s onboard centre will have to sanitise their hands, wear surgical masks and have their temperature taken upon arrival, said the ministry.

They must also fill in a health questionnaire to check for symptoms such as fever, cough, rash and runny nose, it said. Headache has now been added as a symptom.

The ministry said that for migrant workers already residing here , existing healthcare arrangements remain in place through its primary care medical centres for those who are unwell.

The MOM spokesperson said: “MOM has advised primary care providers to increase vigilance for migrant workers who display Nipah-like symptoms or have had recent travel history to West Bengal.

“Migrant workers would also be reminded to maintain good personal hygiene practices like hand washing and wearing of masks when unwell.”

Advisories have been disseminated to the migrant worker community in their native languages through the FWMOMCare app, as well as to employers, MOM said.

Dormitory operators are also guided on handling suspected cases, such as prompt reporting and isolation before taking them to a medical facility, it added.

MOM earlier issued an advisory to employers of migrant domestic workers on precautions over the virus.

The ministry on Jan 31 urged employers to advise their domestic workers who are travelling to areas affected by the Nipah virus to take precautions to protect their health.

Singapore is among places that have ramped up precautions after the virus outbreak in West Bengal.