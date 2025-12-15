Nine still in hospital after Jurong West bus accident; all in stable condition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Forty-four people were taken to hospital after a double-decker bus collided into another in Jurong West on Dec 14. Nine of them are still in hospital.

SINGAPORE – Nine people – eight passengers and a bus driver – remain hospitalised on Dec 15 following an accident in Jurong West the previous day that involved two double-decker buses .

All of them are in stable condition , said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and bus operators Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) and SBS Transit (SBST) in a joint statement, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The bus driver still in hospital was the one behind the wheel of TTS bus service 98 that rear-ended the SBST-run bus service 99 on Dec 14 .

The SBST bus driver was discharged on Dec 14. LTA, TTS and SBST added that they will continue checking in on their drivers’ well-being and provide support, including professional counselling, if necessary.

TTS also carried out safety briefings at its bus depots on Dec 15 morning to “reinforce critical safety protocols” and ensure that its bus captains remain focused on road safety.

The transport operator is also working closely with the authorities to conduct a “thorough investigation” into the accident.

The accident took place at about 1 0.55am on Dec 14 in Jurong West Avenue 1 , when the TTS bus hit the stationary SBST bus , which resulted in 44 peopl e being taken to hospital.

Photos taken after the accident show the windscreen of the TTS bus badly damaged, as well as blood inside one of the buses. The glass at the back of the SBST bus was also smashed.

LTA had apologised for the “hurt and distress” the accident caused, with witnesses saying that they saw people bleeding as paramedics attended to them.

A 49-year-old bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Late on Dec 14, Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pilla i said 23 of the 44 people injured in the accident had been discharged.

TTS is assisting affected passengers with their claims , but LTA, TTS and SBST said the transport operators are still trying to contact about 10 people who were discharged but did not speak to them.

“We urge these passengers or their family members to contact us at their earliest convenience, so we can offer our support,” the joint statement said.

Affected passengers who need help may contact TTS by phone on 1800-248-0950, or by e-mail at feedback@towertransit.sg