Nine persons to be charged for driving without valid driving licence, insurance coverage

SINGAPORE - Nine persons aged between 19 and 61 will be charged in court on Wednesday for driving without a valid driving licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

In one case, a 19-year-old was detected speeding at 135kmh along the Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway towards the East Coast Parkway on May 8, 2022. The general speed limit on the expressway is 70kmh.

Further investigations revealed that he did not have a valid driving licence or insurance coverage.

On May 26, 2022, a 61-year-old man was stopped along Woodlands Avenue 7 for checks by a traffic police officer. It was discovered that he was driving without a valid licence and insurance. The owner of the car, a 58-year-old woman, is also being charged for allowing the man to drive her vehicle without proper documentation.

On July 31, 2023, a 29-year-old man was stopped by a patrolling traffic police officer along the Tampines Expressway. He was found to be driving a rented van without a licence and insurance. Investigations suggested that he had used another person’s car-sharing account to rent the van.

The offence of driving without a valid licence can result in a fine of up to $10,000, or jail term of up to three years, or both.

Driving a vehicle without insurance coverage could lead to a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Cheating by personation carries a fine or a jail term of up to five years, or both.