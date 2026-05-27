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Nine-month-old baby and her mum taken to hospital after accident near Marina Square

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An image uploaded on the Taxi Drivers Singapore Facebook group shows a car flipped on its side.

An image uploaded on the Taxi Drivers Singapore Facebook group shows a car flipped on its side.

PHOTO: KENNETH TANG/FACEBOOK

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE – A nine-month-old girl and her mother were taken to hospital after a traffic accident near the Marina Square mall on May 26.

In a reply to media queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a car in Raffles Boulevard towards Raffles Avenue at about 10.35pm that day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the accident, which it said occurred at 6 Raffles Boulevard. This address corresponds to both the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel and Marina Square mall.

An image uploaded on the Taxi Drivers Singapore Facebook group by user Kenneth Tang shows a car flipped on its side, with the airbag deployed and the hood heavily damaged.

Nearby is a sign for the taxi queue at the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel and an uprooted safety bollard.

SCDF said one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The police identified them as a 29-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby daughter. Both were passengers in the car and were taken to hospital conscious.

The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.