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GemBet, a gambling website based overseas, has been collecting illegal bets on FIFA World Cup matches from punters in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Police have arrested nine people – seven men and two women – suspected to be involved with illegal online gambling platform GemBet.

GemBet, a gambling website based overseas, has been collecting illegal bets on FIFA World Cup matches from punters in Singapore who make transactions via PayNow with local business entities.

The Straits Times on July 18 was the first to report on the platform’s activities.

In a statement on July 25, the police said the suspects, aged between 17 and 55, were caught after an operation conducted between July 22 and 24.

Six suspects were arrested for their suspected roles in setting up business entities and corporate bank accounts, which were believed to have been used by the syndicate operating GemBet to facilitate monetary transactions linked to illegal online gambling activities.

Three other people, acting as runners, were arrested for assisting the syndicate in obtaining these business entities and corporate bank accounts.

The raid involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Woodlands Police Division and Tanglin Police Division.

It covered multiple locations islandwide, including Upper Jurong Road, Jurong West, Punggol, Geylang, Lengkok Bahru and Toa Payoh.

During the three-day operation, the police identified nine corporate bank accounts linked to six shell companies and froze more than $39,000 in suspected criminal proceeds.

Six of the suspects are believed to have used their Singpass credentials to register new business entities with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and to open corporate bank accounts linked to these entities.

They would later relinquish control of the entities, bank accounts and banking credentials to runners.

Investigations are ongoing against the nine suspects.