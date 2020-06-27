Nightspots here more subdued than a week ago

The atmosphere at popular nightspots in Singapore was markedly more sober last night - one week into phase two of post-circuit breaker measures, after initial episodes of over-exuberance led to some individuals and businesses running afoul of the law.

Holland Village was unusually subdued when The Straits Times visited yesterday evening, although there was a substantial dinner crowd at most bars and eateries, as well as the hawker centre, and the durian stall was doing a roaring trade.

But foot traffic was conspicuously light on the main thoroughfare Lorong Mambong, with only groups of smokers and short queues of diners outside some restaurants.

A bar there, Drinks & Co. Kitchen, was nearly full when ST visited. An employee said business has been good since phase two kicked in.

"But we don't see as many walk-in customers now. Most of our customers choose to make a reservation in advance," he added.

The Government had come down hard on errant partygoers and businesses flouting safe distancing measures in the past week.

Holland Village restaurant British Indian Curry Hut was ordered to close by the Urban Redevelopment Authority last Saturday for not ensuring safe distancing measures.

Images and videos circulated on social media last weekend showed scenes of overcrowding at the restaurant in Lorong Mambong after two fights broke out on June 19.

Lorong Mambong was also reopened to traffic to prevent people from gathering in the street, and all dining areas along the sidewalks were removed.

British Indian Curry Hut was open yesterday, but only for takeaways. An employee told ST that the restaurant would reopen for dining in on Monday.

It was a similar story at Robertson Quay, where a large dinnertime crowd was enjoying their food and drink, masking up before and after their meals.

STAY VIGILANT While it is understandable that more people will be out and about in phase two, I hope that everyone understands the importance of continuing to abide by these measures. ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES MINISTER MASAGOS ZULKIFLI

Many eateries adopted outdoor seating arrangements to expand their capacity while keeping in line with safe distancing requirements.

An employee from the Boomarang bar and bistro said the number of diners is slowly beginning to return to pre-circuit breaker levels.

"Business is much better than in phase one (of the circuit breaker). It's still a bit less than pre-Covid-19 though because we aren't allowed to screen live sports yet," he said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Manpower said it had revoked the work passes of 140 work pass holders who had broken the law between May 1 and Thursday, 98 of whom were caught breaching circuit breaker measures. The other 42 breached their stay-home notices or quarantine orders.

The 98 individuals were variously found eating, drinking and gathering in groups in public during the circuit breaker. These took place at locations such as dormitories, private residential areas, East Coast Park and Robertson Quay.

Seven people who had gathered in Robertson Quay on May 16 were also fined in court on Thursday. Six of them were among the 98 who lost their work passes.

These individuals have also been permanently banned from working in Singapore.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli noted yesterday that the majority of the public have been observing safe distancing measures and wearing masks when out, but added that Singapore's collective defence against Covid-19 is "only as strong as our weakest point".

"While it is understandable that more people will be out and about in phase two, I hope that everyone understands the importance of continuing to abide by these measures," he said.

"To safeguard public health and safety, we will not hesitate to take action against egregious breaches of safe distancing rules... (such as those) at Robertson Quay and Holland Village."