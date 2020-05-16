Nights near end-May likely to get hotter: Weatherman

More warm, wet and humid weather can be expected over the next two weeks, with nights nearer end-May likely to get hotter.

The temperature in the second half of the month, similar to the first half, is likely to range between 26 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, hitting a high of around 35 deg C on a few days, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) yesterday.

Short, moderate to heavy thundery showers could punctuate the warm weather between the late morning and afternoon on most days, the weatherman forecast.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are expected early in the morning on two or three days.

But towards the end of May, Singapore will enter the south-west monsoon season, which typically persists into September, said MSS.

This is a generally drier season compared with other times of the year, although current low-level winds are expected to strengthen and blow from the south-east or south-west towards the end of the month.

The forecast comes after the warm and wet conditions in the first fortnight of this month, which also saw thundery showers on most afternoons. The eastern half of Singapore received above-normal rainfall, with Changi's weather station recording rain 133 per cent above average, while the western half received below-normal rainfall in the first half of the month.

Winds were generally light and variable as inter-monsoon conditions prevailed. The highest temperature of 35.3 deg C was recorded at Newton on May 5.